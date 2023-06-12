Chengalpattu Vaniyar Sangam Prez hacked to death in broad daylight

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district Vaniyar Sangam office bearer was hacked to death in broad daylight by a group of men on Monday.

The deceased was K Kali (45) of Kaathur village in Maraimalai Nagar. Kali was the president of the Chengalpattu Vanniyar Sangam, a sister outfit of the PMK party.

On Monday morning, Kali went to Maraimalai Nagar from Kaathur in his car. He parked his car near the Chennai-Trichy National Highway Kaali and went to the tea shop. During that time a group of six men, who came on three bikes, went inside the shop and attacked Kali with knives and sickles, while he was having a cup of tea. A few men, who were in the shop, tried to stop them and the gang threatened them and escaped from the spot on the bikes.

Kali, who was lying in a pool of blood was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri and was admitted to the ICU, but by noon, Kali died without responding to medical treatment.

On information, the Maraimalai Nagar Police visited the spot and have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the murder and are trying to identify the gang members.