Chengalpattu police issued guidelines for New Year celebration

CHENNAI: Following the New Year, the Chengalpattu district police have ordered the closing of the swimming pools and boating in ECR on New Year's Eve. The police said private New Year parties should wind up before 11 pm.

On Wednesday the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police V V Sai Praneeth held a meeting in Mahabalipuram with the police and administrators of the hotels and resorts in ECR. In the meeting it was decided that vehicle checks will be held in more than 30 spots in ECR, OMR and GST Road from Sunday noon. The vehicles will be seized immediately in case of Drunk and Drive.

The private hotels and resort owners are asked to get proper permission from the police to host the New Year party. The New Year party should not be hosted without getting permission from the police. The people who pre booked and got tickets for the parties should only be allowed inside and others should be stopped at the gate. The parties should wind up by 11 pm and if the party goes beyond 1 am the police will seal the building and action will be taken against the management. The organisers should make sure that people who consumed liquor are not driving the vehicle and arrange transport for them.

The police said that bursting crackers at midnight is not allowed and from Dec 31 till January 1 midnight public is not allowed to enter into the sea from Thiruvidandai to Kadapakkam in ECR and boating is also not allowed in these areas. The police also said that the resorts and hotels should keep swimming pools closed during the New Year and action would be taken if any of the hotels did not follow the rule.