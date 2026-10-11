Chengalpattu police constable killed by drunk driver while inspecting accident spot

The accused, identified as Dheena (33), is absconding, and police are searching for him. The deceased was Dinesh Kumar (30), a constable attached to the Chengalpattu Taluk police station. His colleague, Suresh Kumar (54), sustained minor injuries.

According to police, Dinesh and Suresh had gone to Thiruvadisoolam around 10 pm on Saturday after receiving information about a road accident on the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu road, where a car had rammed into an electric pole. No major injuries were reported in that accident and the officers were conducting an inquiry at the spot.

While they were standing on the roadside, a car proceeding at high speed from Thiruporur towards Chengalpattu allegedly lost control and rammed into them. Both policemen and a bystander who was present at the spot suffered serious injuries. Locals rescued them and rushed them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Dinesh, who had sustained severe injuries and heavy blood loss, died despite treatment early Sunday morning. Suresh continues to be under observation.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and arrested three occupants of the offending car - Dhinakaran (34), Abinesh (27) and Arun Kumar (29) - on charges of drunk driving.