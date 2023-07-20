Chengalpattu court directs pvt college to pay Rs 25 L compensation to ex-student

CHENGALPATTU: In a judgment that upheld the rights of a medical college student, the Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Wednesday directed a private medical college to pay an ex- student Rs 25 lakh as compensation after the college’s license was revoked midway causing him to lose a year of education.

The complainant Pavan Sai, a resident of Tiruvallur, joined a private college in ECR in 2016 for a medical course after paying nearly Rs 20 lakh in two installments during his first year. However, the college’s license was revoked following a court order as it did not have adequate facilities required for a medical college.

Following this, several students were forced to join other colleges to pursue their education. Frustrated by the turn of events, Pavan Sai filed a case in the Consumer Court in 2022 claiming that his education took a hit because of the college’s lack of responsibility.

The court heard the case on Wednesday and directed the college to pay compensation including the fees paid by the student, his legal expenses and Rs 50,000 per month for the one year lost.