Chengalpattu collector forms teams to handle Lok Sabha poll duty

CHENGALPATTU: The district collector Arun Raj has established 21 flying squads, 21 station monitoring teams and 14 video surveillance teams in the seven assembly constituencies of the district in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a statement from the collectorate on Saturday said.

The collector issued the order under his powers as the District Election Officer, as the parliamentary elections are going to be held on April 19 in a single phase in the state. The collector also said a 24-hour election control room has been set up with the toll free numbers 1800-425-7088, 044- 27427412 and 044-27427414.