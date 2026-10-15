Chengalpattu Collector directs NHAI to open Pukkathurai flyover on October 16

The Pukkathurai flyover is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore, while the Padalam flyover is being built at a cost of Rs 21.50 crore.



Ahead of the Ayudha Pooja festival, the Collector inspected Paranur toll plaza, Irungunrampalli, the Palar bridge, Pukkathurai and Padalam on Wednesday to review measures to ease traffic congestion.



At Paranur toll plaza, a congestion-prone stretch on national highways in the district, he instructed NHAI officials to repair the road and provide adequate lighting to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.



He also directed the officials concerned to remove soil deposits and waste along the roads near Irungunrampalli and the Palar bridge, and carry out road repairs to prevent traffic disruptions.



At Pukkathurai, the Collector inspected the ongoing construction of the flyover and instructed the NHAI project director to expedite the work and take steps to open it to the public from October 16.



During his inspection of the Pukkathurai junction and the service roads near the national highway at Padalam, Veerappan directed officials to remove encroachments obstructing traffic and repair the roads.