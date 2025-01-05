Chengalpattu: 4 minors sexually assault Class 10 girl, record and share video; arrested

CHENNAI: Even before the shock over the sexual assault and videographing of an Anna University student subsided, the police in Chengalpattu arrested four students under Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 girl student.

The incident happened last month, but the matter came out only now after the girl’s parent came to know about the video of the assault, and then filed a complaint at the all women police station in Melmaruvathur on Thursday. Based on the complaint, the police arrested four students, including three from Thachur village and a polytechnic student from Thirukazhukundram, said a Thanthi TV report.

According to the police, the girl, a student of a government-aided school, was assaulted by the accused youth, who filmed the act and shared the video with their friends.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused students. They were produced before the Chengalpattu Pocso Special Court, which sent them to a juvenile home.