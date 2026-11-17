CHENNAI: In an unlikely convergence, the atheist DMK and Hindu right-wing BJP have found common ground in opposing the politicisation of the Soorasamharam festival at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple, though for markedly different reasons.
While the DMK is incensed by the attempt to equate TVK chief C Joseph Vijay's electoral victory over it with Lord Murugan's triumph over evil forces, the BJP's objection centres on a non-Hindu being praised at a festival dedicated to the Hindu deity.
Former Minister and DMK Thoothukudi North district secretary P Geetha Jeevan told reporters on Monday that the official commentators chanted praise for the CM and the HR&CE Minister instead of the deity at an official event. Describing it as an unprecedented practice at the Tiruchendur temple, she said devotees of Lord Murugan condemned the "sheer arrogance". She said that the DMK respects believers' sentiments, but the TVK government has trampled on them.
Former HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu also condemned how the event was conducted, alleging it was organised for social media reels. "One singer elevates a human (CM Vijay) to Lord Murugan, the other compares his victory to a godly act defeating evil forces. Instead of organising it for devotees, it was made into an event to fulfil their reels greed," he alleged.
State BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran made a pointed statement condemning singer Velmurugan for raising slogans praising Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, accusing the TVK government of attempting to turn temples into political platforms. Nagenthran questioned how the singer had the audacity to raise slogans praising the CM and the HRCE Minister at the Soorasamharam celebrations on the Tiruchendur seashore.
“Do devotees, who observe a rigorous six-day fast, recite the Kanda Sashti Kavasam throughout the day and remain immersed in thoughts of Lord Muruga, gather at the sanctum to listen to praises of Joseph Vijay?” he asked.
Questioning whether the singers and his supporters considered the film personality superior to the creator of the universe because of his political power and cinematic popularity, Nagenthran said the incident reflected the consequences of appointing a film personality with no spiritual understanding or devotion as a member of the HR&CE temple trustees selection committee, referring to Velmurugan's association with Kollywood as a singer.
He demanded that Velmurugan immediately tender a public apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of crores of Murugan devotees and undermining the spiritual sanctity of the temple.