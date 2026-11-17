While the DMK is incensed by the attempt to equate TVK chief C Joseph Vijay's electoral victory over it with Lord Murugan's triumph over evil forces, the BJP's objection centres on a non-Hindu being praised at a festival dedicated to the Hindu deity.

Former Minister and DMK Thoothukudi North district secretary P Geetha Jeevan told reporters on Monday that the official commentators chanted praise for the CM and the HR&CE Minister instead of the deity at an official event. Describing it as an unprecedented practice at the Tiruchendur temple, she said devotees of Lord Murugan condemned the "sheer arrogance". She said that the DMK respects believers' sentiments, but the TVK government has trampled on them.