Chembarambakkam reservoir is strong, says minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Monday stated that the Chembarambakkam reservoir is secure and there is no threat to the lake. He said it can withstand the heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department.

At present, 3,000 cusecs of water are being released from the lake. “There is no cause for concern regarding the stability of the structure,” said Duraimurugan. He was accompanied by Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan and senior WRD officials during the field inspection.

When questioned about water flow over the bridge when more than 6,000 cusecs of water were discharged from the reservoir, the minister declined to comment, stating that he was unwilling to make any remarks on the matter. However, he assured that the department would address the issue if there is any.

Waterbodies becoming dumping yard

The minister stated that a corporate hospital in the vicinity is discharging its entire wastewater into the lake, and a case has been filed regarding this. However, some individuals have extended legal support to the institution. “I have no personal animosity towards the institution. We are raising this issue to ensure that the public’s water source is not contaminated,” said Duraimurugan.

He expressed concerns about local bodies dumping garbage into waterbodies. This has been happening in many parts of the state, particularly in northern districts, with the banks of the Palar River being turned into a dump yard in places such as Ambur, Vaniyambadi, and Vellore. “People must realise that they should not pollute waterbodies and rivers,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that while local bodies across the state are clearing garbage on time, they have failed to designate proper places for disposal. As a result, the garbage is ultimately ending up in water bodies. This should be stopped, he further said.