Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 20, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on March 20 (Friday), with no changes reported.
Onion prices alone has decreased by Rs 2, and is now at Rs 20 when compared to March 14 market price.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on March 14 (Saturday).
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 15 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Beans: Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 45 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 80 per kg