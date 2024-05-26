'Check companies, agents before taking up overseas job offers': Tamil Nadu govt issues advisory against fraudulent jobs in Laos, Cambodia

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday advised people not to get enticed and entrapped in fraudulent and exploitative jobs such as IT jobs in countries like Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

The government requested Tamil youths to exercise extreme caution and verify the antecedents of recruiting agents and the hiring companies before taking up the job offers. A release from the Non Resident Tamils' Welfare department stated, "To prevent Indians from falling into these traps and to stay alert against employment scams, it is advised to thoroughly investigate recruitment agents and the companies they will be working for before going abroad."

This comes amid reports of Tamil youths been taken to Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos on tourist visas under the pretext of of IT jobs and then being pressured to engage in illegal activities.

Indians should only travel with an employment visa and a proper job contract and before travelling, the release cautioned, adding that they must verify the authenticity of the visa through the Indian Embassy in the respective countries and the embassies of those countries in India.

The release cited contact numbers for Indian missions in Laos and Cambodia for people needing help or clarification on job offers from those countries. The phone number and email id for the Indian mission at Laos is +856-2055536568 (email: cons.vientianne@mea.gov.in) while the contact details for the Indian Mission in Cambodia are cons.phnompehh@mea.gov.in and visa.phnompehh@mea.gov.in."

Issuing a stern warning, the state government said that strict legal action would be taken through police against such agents and agencies in Tamil Nadu who are not registered with the Union Government.

"For information on overseas employment and resolving issues faced by Tamils abroad, contact the toll-free numbers of the Tamil Nadu Government's Commissionerate of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils: a) 18003093793 (within India), b) 8069009901 (for calls from abroad), c) 8069009900 (Missed Call No.) Additionally, one can contact the Protector of Emigrants, Chennai, for assistance at 9042149222," the release further added.