Cheated Haj pilgrims seek action against Karur agency

Around 100 Muslims from Pallapatti in Karur, led by the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi District president Shahul Hameed, who came to the Collectorate, said that they were approached by Ahamed Meeran, who runs Mahathi Haj Services at Pallapatti a month back and told them about the Haj pilgrimage schedule and collected between Rs 3 and 5 lakh from each individual. However, Ahamed Meeran, who collected around Rs 5.50 crore from them, failed to organise the trip.

When they approached him, he showed a fake visa. So the people who had paid the sum argued with Ahamed Meeran, who organised a meeting with the people on May 14. But he did not give any prompt response.