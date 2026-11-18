In a strongly worded post on X, Venkatesan termed High Court judge GR Swaminathan's criticism a “cheap personal attack” based on superficial observation and accused his critics of questioning his personal choices rather than engaging with his political views.

“I take immense pride in being a Communist. The movement taught me to question. When those questions provoke the response they deserve, they reaffirm their legitimacy. No amount of slander can erase this lesson,” he said.

Rejecting attempts to link his political ideology with his mode of travel, he said travelling first class did not make a person's views wrong, just as travelling in the sleeper class did not automatically make one's arguments right.