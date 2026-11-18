CHENNAI: CPM MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday hit back at criticism over the car he arrived in at a railway station, clarifying that the vehicle did not belong to him and that he does not own a car, while defending his use of the first-class travel entitlement accorded to Members of Parliament.
In a strongly worded post on X, Venkatesan termed High Court judge GR Swaminathan's criticism a “cheap personal attack” based on superficial observation and accused his critics of questioning his personal choices rather than engaging with his political views.
“I take immense pride in being a Communist. The movement taught me to question. When those questions provoke the response they deserve, they reaffirm their legitimacy. No amount of slander can erase this lesson,” he said.
Rejecting attempts to link his political ideology with his mode of travel, he said travelling first class did not make a person's views wrong, just as travelling in the sleeper class did not automatically make one's arguments right.
He maintained that he used the travel entitlement provided to MPs and said a person's respect in society should be determined by their ideas and actions, not their clothes, cars or travel class.
Venkatesan said people often raised questions about the shirts worn by Communist leaders, the cars they travelled in, and the class in which they journeyed, in the name of the party's principles of “purity and simplicity”. He said such questions required a responsible response, a sense of responsibility instilled in them by the party.
However, he argued that the more important question was about the philosophy and politics of those who assumed the role of moral police.
Reaffirming his ideological position, the CPM MP said he would stand firmly on the side of rational thought in the struggle against superstition.
“This struggle neither began with us, nor will it end with us,” he said.