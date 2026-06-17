ChatGPT no substitute for teachers in law courses: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court held that AI tools like ChatGPT and online learning cannot replace classroom education in law courses, and set aside a single judge’s order granting relief to students who failed a mandatory attendance requirement.
The bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Senthilkumar observed that ChatGPT or any other AI tool can never be equated with a qualified teacher.
Artificial intelligence cannot teach the aspects of integrity and morality that are ethical pillars of the legal profession. Such lessons can only be learnt in a vibrant classroom,” the court observed.
The court was hearing appeals filed by the Registrar, Dean of the School of Excellence in Law, and Controller of Examinations of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, challenging an order passed by the single judge, which had partly allowed writ petitions filed by a group of students who sought permission to appear for the end-semester examinations despite lagging in attendance requirement.