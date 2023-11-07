Charred body of man found at Ariyalur cashew farm; wife, lover arrested

TIRUCHY: Charred body of a man was found in the cashew farm in Ariyalur and his wife and her paramour were arrested on Monday.

It is said, on October 30, a charred body of a man was found at a cashew farm at Venmankondam village near Udayarpalayam and the police who retrieved the body commenced investigation in which they identified the deceased as Suresh (43) from Vadakadal village near Jayankondam.

Further investigation found that Suresh was a flower vendor at Koyambedu market in Chennai. It is said, Suresh’s wife Anupriya (38) had an extra marital affair with one Velmurugan (33), relative of Suresh. When Suresh came to know of the affair, he warned his wife Anupriya and thus, she conspired to kill her husband. The duo after inviting Sureshto the farm attacked him with lethal weapons and killed him.

Subsequently, the duo poured petrol over the body and burnt it. Based on confession, the police filed a case.