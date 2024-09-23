Charge sheet will be filed soon against former MLA B Sathyanarayanan in graft case, says TN govt in Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti - Corruption (DVAC) submitted before the Madras High Court that a charge sheet will be filed against the former legislator B Sathyanarayanan in respect of the graft cases filed against him.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the public interest litigation seeking to direct the State to pursue the pending cases against the former legislator.

Additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj on behalf of the State submitted that the investigation is underway and chargesheet will be filed within four months.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.

The Petitioner R Balasubramanian moved the petition seeking to direct the State to take action against the former legislative member of T- Nagar Assembly constituency B Sathyanarayanan of AIADMK regarding the three criminal cases booked against him.

He contended that the DVAC has booked three cases against the MLA for the alleged accusation of misappropriation of MLA funds and accumulated wealth disproportionate to his assets.

However, after registering the cases, no action has been taken or any charge sheet filed against the legislator before the court, he said.

He also contended that the State is not taking action against the politicians especially MPs and MLAs who are involved in corruption.

For the name sake the police register a case against them but in the long run the tainted politicians escape from the clutches of law through loopholes, he said.

The petitioner sought Court's intervention to direct the State to pursue the case registered against the MLA through the special court or else the general public would lose faith in the system.