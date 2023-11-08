Chaos as TU’s exam faux pas continues

VELLORE: Thiruvalluvar University (TU), which frequently hits the headlines for various wrong reasons, is atit again.



This time, the varsity issued hall tickets for the ensuing semester examinations, which many students had already passed. The first college to react was the Vaniyambadi Mazharul Uloom College. Hall tickets received by computer science students for the November/December 2023 examinations had a tick mark against the paper in which they had to reappear, despite clearing those subjects.

Former professor Kumar Subbu giving details about the fresh controversy said, “It is highly improper on the part of the university to ask students, which they had cleared, to reappear suddenly.”

Thiruvalluvar University Coordination Council (TUCC) secretary Antony Baskaran said the confusion news was coming out slowly from the affected colleges as many students were still in a state of shock.

TUCC president Dr G Elango said that many students would have disposed of their books after passing a course and such a sudden shocking move by the varsity would affect them badly. Another issue simmering among college professors was that both Boards of Studies (BoS) and exams are starting on the same day on Wednesday. Many have been posted for both works.

“This proves that those who have been allocated exam duties and those who called professors for BoS did not apply their minds to the issue in question as otherwise this confusion would not have arisen. However, to date there has been no information from the varsity on how to tackle this unnecessarily created vexatious issue,” a senior affiliated college professor said on condition of anonymity.

Recently the varsity created something of a record by publishing results piecemeal (fragmented) much to the ire of the staff and professors and the continued chaos of the affected students.

Another issue which has cropped up is that with the varsity abolishing Rule 8 which allows students who did not get answer sheets to write on blank sheets which were then sent in a special cover with the reason cited, thereby allowing such sheets to be corrected. Now colleges state that many students did not receive answer sheets. “We do not know how the varsity plans to handle this issue,” a professor said.