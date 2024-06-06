Channel bridge collapses under weight of loaded lorry in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A channel bridge collapsed in Thanjavur on Thursday after a heavy vehicle hit a portion and got stuck.

The farmers who have been using this as an only approach pathway to their fields have appealed to the government to repair it on a war footing manner.

It is said, an irrigation channel bridge across Annappanpettai has been playing as the main source pathway for the farmers who have been cultivating around 300 acres of land and they have been using this particular bridge for the movement of tractors and harvester machines.

It is said, the bridge was in a dilapidated condition and the farmers have been demanding the government to replace it with a new bridge.

Against such a backdrop, on Thursday, a lorry laden with bamboo sticks was crossing the bridge and it got stuck in the middle of the bridge.

During the vain bid to move the stuck lorry, the bridge collapsed, thereby closing the only pathway for farmers.

The farmers assembled at the spot and raised slogans against the officials who failed to pay attention to their repeated appeals.

They demanded the officials to visit the spot and replace the particular bridge with a new one immediately.