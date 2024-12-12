Changes in unreserved MEMU express special trains for Tiruvannamalai Karthigai Deepam; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) on Thursday announced changes in the pattern of unreserved MEMU express special trains being operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Karthigai Deepam festival at Tiruvannamalai.

1. Train No 06165 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 3 pm on December 13, 14, 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Villupuram at 4.20 pm the same day.

In the return direction, Train No 06166 Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Villupuram at 4.40 pm on December 13, 14, 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 6 pm the same day, a release issued by SR said.

2. Train No 06167 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 6.20 pm on December 13, 14, 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Villupuram at 7.40 pm the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06168 Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai Unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Villupuram at 8.30 pm on December 13, 14, 15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and reach Tiruvannamalai at 9.45 pm the same day.