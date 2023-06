Changes in train services to facilitate engineering works at Nagercoil

MADURAI: In view of line block for facilitating engineering works in Nagercoil yard of Thiruvananthapuram Division, some of the trains have been partially cancelled. Train No 07435 Kacheguda- Nagercoil special leaving Kacheguda at 7.45 p.m., on June 23 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil.

The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli. Train No 07436 Nagercoil-Kacheguda special leaving Nagercoil at 12.30 am, on June 25 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 2.05 am, a statement said on Thursday.