Changes in train service pattern in Vijayawada division announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified change in the pattern of train services due to Pre-Non Interlocking/Interlocking Work for construction of 3rd line between Appikatla – Nidubrolu –Tsunduru Station in Vijayawada - Gudur Section of Vijayawada Division.

Train no 22878 Ernakulam – Howrah Antyodaya Express leaving Ernakulam at 23.25 hrs on 22nd and 29th July would be diverted to run via Renigunta, Yerragunta, Nandya, Guntur and Krishna Canal skipping stoppage at Ongole.

Train no 22841 Santragachi Jn. – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Santragachi at 18.00 hrs on 22nd and 29th July would be diverted to run via Krishna Canal, Guntur, Nandyal, Yerragunta, Renigunta and Chennai Egmore skipping stoppage at Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Sullurupeta.

Train no 22863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Superfast AC Weekly Express leaving at Howrah 10.45 hrs on 22nd July would be diverted to run via Krishna Canal, Guntur, Nandyal, Yerragunta and Renigunta.

Train no 12651 Madurai – Nizamuddin Superfast Express leaving Madurai at 00.55 hrs on 23rd and 30th July would be diverted to run via Chennai Egmore, Renigunta, Yerragunta, Nandyal, Guntur and Krishna Canal, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.