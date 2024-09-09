Changes in several express trains operating in Tamil Nadu; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains operating in Tamil Nadu would have changes in place of origination and rescheduling owing to engineering works in Tiruchirappalli Division, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 17654 Puducherry – Kakinada Port Express leaving Puducherry at 1.00 pm on 27 September will originate from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 3.30 pm.

2.Train No 06739 Karaikal - Tiruchirappalli DEMU leaving Karaikal at 2.55 pm on 11,13,15,18,20,21,22,24,25,26,27,28 -amp; 29 September will originate from Thiruvarur at its scheduled departure time of 4.15 pm.

3.Train No. 06457 Karaikal – Thanjavur DEMU leaving Karaikal at 1.00 pm on 10,11,12,13,14,15,17,18,19,20,21,22,24,25,26,27,28 -amp; 29 September will originate from Thiruvarur at 2.15 pm.

4.Train No 06891 Villupuram - Tiruchirappalli MEMU leaving Villupuram at 05.10 am on 23,25 September and 4 October will originate from Vriddachalam at its scheduled departure time of 06.00 am.

5.Train No 06028 Villupuram - Tambaram MEMU leaving Villupuram at 05.20 am on 23 September -amp; 2 October will originate from Vikravandi at 05.35 am.

6.Train No 16854 Villupuram - Tirupati Express leaving Villupuram at 05.35 am on 23 September -amp; 2 October will originate from Venkatesapuram.

7.Train No. 06689 Villupuram – Mayiladuthurai Passenger leaving Villupuram at 06.00 am on 25,27 September -amp; 2 October will commence its journey from Thiruthuraiyur at 06.19 am.

8.Train No.16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 12.00 pm on 12, 13,14,15 September will originate from Kuttalam at 12.13 pm.

9.Train No 06739 Karaikal - Tiruchirappalli DEMU leaving Karaikal at 2.55 pm on 10,12, 14,17 and 19 September will commence its journey from Thanjavur Jn at 5.32 pm.

10.Train No 22676 Tiruchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Chozhan Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchirappalli at 11.00 am on 10 September will be diverted via Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore Port and Villupuram skipping stoppages at Budalur, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Aduturai, Mayiladuthurai, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Sirkazhi -amp; Chidambaram. Additional stoppages will be provided at Ariyalur -amp; Virudhachalam for the convenience of passengers.

11.Train No 16368 Banaras – Kanyakumari Kashi Tamil Express scheduled to leave Banaras at 4.20 pm on 15 September will be diverted via Cuddalore Port, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur -amp; Tiruchirappalli skipping stoppages at Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam -amp; Thanjavur. Additional stoppages will be provided at Virudhachalam -amp; Ariyalur for the convenience of passengers.

12.Train No 16367 Kanyakumari – Banaras Kashi Tamil Express scheduled to leave Kanyakumari at 8.30 pm on 26 September will be diverted via Cuddalore Port, Virudhachalam -amp; Villupuram instead of Cuddalore Port -amp; Villupuram.

13.Train No 22671 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 06.00 am on 25 September -amp; 2 October will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 07.40 am (Late by 1 hour 40 mins).

14.Train No 22672 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Tejas Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 3.00 pm on 25 September -amp; 2 October will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 4.00 pm (Late by 1 hour).

15.Train No 22676 Tiruchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Chozhan Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli. at 11.00 am on 17 September will be rescheduled to leave Tiruchirappalli at 1.00 pm (Late by 2 hours).

16.Train No 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 8.25 pm on 22,24,26 September -amp; 1 October will be rescheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 10.35 pm (Late by 2 hours 10 mins).

17.Train No 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram superfast special scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 11.15 pm on 22 September will be rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 12.30 am (Late by 1 hour 15 mins).

18.Train No 06131 Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai Special scheduled to leave Villupuram at 9.15 pm on 22 September will be rescheduled to leave Villupuram Jn at 9.45 pm (Late by 30 mins).

19.Train No 06689 Villupuram – Mayiladuturai Passenger scheduled to leave Villupuram at 06.00 am on 13,14,15 September will be rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 08.30 am (Late by 2 hours 30 mins).