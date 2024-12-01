Changes in several express trains due to works in Salem division; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced diversion, short termination and changes in place of origin for several express trains, owing to engineering works across various sections in the Salem division.

1. Train no 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 06.00 am on December 2 will be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. The train will make an additional stoppage at Podanur, arriving at 12.15 pm and leaving at 12.20 pm.

2. Train no 2678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9.10 am on December 2 will be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur, with the train arriving at 12.47 pm and leaving at 12.50 pm.

3. Train no 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Superfast Express scheduled to leave Bilaspur at 8.15 am on December 2 will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur.

4. Train no 06009 Mettupalayam – Podanur MEMU scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 8.20 am on December 2 will be short-terminated at Coimbatore. The train will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Podanur.

5. Train no 06458 Shoranur – Coimbatore passenger scheduled to leave Shoranur at 8.20 am, Train no 16722 Madurai - Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 7.00 am on December 2,3,5,6 and 8 will be short terminated at Podanur. The trains will be partially cancelled between Podanur and Coimbatore.

6. Train no 06815 Mettupalayam – Podanur MEMU scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 1.05 pm on December 3,5,6 and 8 will be short terminated at Coimbatore. The train will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Podanur.

7. Train no 16607 Kannur - Coimbatore MEMU Express scheduled to leave Kannur at 6.00 am on December 3,5,6 and 8 will be short terminated at Podanur. The train will be partially cancelled between Podanur and Coimbatore.

8. Train no 06812 Podanur – Mettupalayam MEMU scheduled to leave Podanur at 09.40 am on December 2 will originate from Coimbatore at 9.55 am. The train will be partially cancelled between

Podanur and Coimbatore.

9. Train no 06459 Coimbatore – Shoranur Passenger scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 4.30 pm will originate from Podanur at 4.41 pm on December 2,3,5,6 and 8.

10. Train no 16608 Coimbatore - Kannur MEMU Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1.50 pm will originate from Podanur at 2.03 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Podanur.

11. Train no 06816 Podanur – Mettupalayam MEMU scheduled to leave Podanur at 3.30 pm on December 3, 5, 6 and 8 will originate from Coimbatore at 3.45 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Podanur and Coimbatore.

12. Train no 16721 Coimbatore – Madurai Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 2.30 pm on December 3, 5, 6 and 8 will originate from Podanur at 2.45 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Podanur, added the release.