Changes in several express train services in Salem Division in November 2024; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be short-terminated or partially cancelled due to changes in the originating place and rescheduled timings, owing to engineering works over various sections of Salem Division, said a Southern Railway statement.

These trains will be short-terminated:

1. Train no 16811 Mayiladuthurai-Salem Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 6.20 am on November 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30 will be short-terminated at Karur. The train will be partially cancelled between Karur and Salem.

2. Train no 16843 Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 1 pm on November 4 and 8 will be short-terminated at Tirupur. The train will be partially cancelled between Tiruppur and Palakkad Town.

3. Train no 16843 Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 1 pm on November 11, 15, 16, 18, 22, 24, 25, 29, and 30 will be short-terminated at Sulur Road. The train will be partially cancelled between Sulur Road and Palakkad Town.

This train will have a change in originating place:

1. Train no 16812 Salem-Mayiladuthurai Express leaving Salem on November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30 will originate from Karur at its scheduled departure time of 3.40 pm The train will be partially cancelled between Salem and Karur.

These trains will be diverted:

1. Train no 18190 Ernakulam Jn-Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam Jn at 7.15 am on November 6, 7, 12, 14, 17, and 21 will be diverted to run via Podanur, Coimbatore, and Irugur.

2. Train no 18190 Ernakulam Jn-Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam Jn at 7.15 am on November 20 and 23 will be diverted to run via Coimbatore.

3. Train no 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6 am and train no 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express leaving Ernakulam at 9.10 am on November 27 will both be diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur.

This train will be rescheduled:

1. Train no 06059 Coimbatore-Barauni Special, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 11.50 am on November 12, will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore at 1 pm (late by one hour 10 minutes), added the statement.