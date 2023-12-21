Changes in pattern of train services in Tiruchendur section: check here

CHENNAI: Restoration works in Tiruchendur section are being carried out following changes in the pattern of train services.

Train No. 12694 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Pearly City Express Journey commencing on 22.12.2023 is partially cancelled between Tuticorin and Madurai and the train will commence service from Madurai at 23.05 hrs, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 20606 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express Journey commencing on 22.12.2023 is partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli.

The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at 21.35 hrs.

Train No. 16732 Tiruchendur - Palakkad Express Journey commencing on 22.12.2023 is partially cancelled between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli.

The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at 13.30 hrs. Train No. 16731 Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express Journey commencing on 22.12.2023 is partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur.

The train will short terminate at Tirunelveli, the release added.