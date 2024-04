Changes in pattern of train services in Chennai – Arakkonam section: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday announced that as part of ongoing Engineering works in Chennai Central – Arakkonam section between Washermanpet and Vyasarpadi Jiva Railway stations on 13th -14th April 2024 from 11:15 hrs to 13:15 hrs two EMU train services are diverting and skipping stoppages.

Train No. 43820, Tiruttani – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 08:50 hrs is diverted to Moore Market Complex by skipping stoppages at Washermanpet, Royapuram and Chennai Beach on 13th -14th April 2024.

Train No. 43821, Chennai Beach - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:10 hrs will be originating from Moore Market Complex by skipping stoppages at Chennai Beach, Royapuram and Washermanpet on 13th - 14th April 2024, a Southern Railway press release said.