Changes in pattern of train services due to engineering works at Ratangarh and Molisar station announced; check details

CHENNAI: North Western Railway has notified changes in the pattern of train services due to engineering work between Ratangarh and Molisar station on Bikaner – Sadulpur section.

Train No 22476 Coimbatore – Hisar AC Express leaving Coimbatore at 2.55 pm on 25thJanuary, 2025 will be partially cancelled between Bikaner and Hisar. The train will be short terminated at Bikaner.

Train No 22475 Hisar – Coimbatore AC Express leaving Hisar at 1.50 pm on 29thJanuary, 2025 will be diverted to run via Churu, Sikar, Ringas, Phulera, Ajmer, and Marwar skipping stoppages at Sikar, Ringas, Phulera, and Ajmer, a release issued by Southern Railway said.