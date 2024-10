Changes in pattern of train services due to engineering works at Chennai Beach Yard announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced changes in pattern of trains owing to engineering works at Chennai Beach Yard.

Train no 08558 Chennai Egmore – Visakhapatnam special leaving Chennai Egmore at 10.30 am on October 27 will originate from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.45 am instead of Chennai Egmore.

Train No 08557 Visakhaptanam – Chennai Egmore Special leaving Visakhapatnam at 7.00 pm on October 26 will terminate at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 17644 Kakinada Port – Chengalpattu Circar Express leaving Kakinada at 2.30 pm on October 26 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Arakkonam, Melpakkam and Chengalpattu skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Mambalam and Tambaram.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur 05.18 (Arr)/05.20 (Dep) am for the benefit of passengers.

Train No 17652 Kacheguda – Chengalpattu Express leaving Kacheguda at 5.00 pm on October 26 will be diverted to run via Tiruttani, Melpakkam and Chengalpattu skipping stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Mambalam and Tambaram.

Train No 11017 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (T) – Karaikal Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak at 1.15 pm on October 26 will be diverted to run via Tiruttani, Melpakkam and Chengalpattu skipping stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani at 08.58 (Arr)/09.00 (Dep) am.

Train No 02121 Madurai – Jabalpur Superfast Special leaving to leave Madurai at 11.35 pm on October 26 will be diverted to run via Chengalpattu, Melpakkam, Arakkonam, Perambur and Korukkupet skipping stoppages at Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Arakkonam 07.28 (Arr)/07.30 (Dep) am and Perambur at 08.13 (Arr)/08.15 (Dep)am.

Train No 12651 Madurai – Hazrat Nizammudin Sampark Kranti Express leaving Madurai at 12.55 am on October 27 will be diverted to run via Chengalpattu, Melpakkam, Arakkonam, Perambur and Korukkupet skipping stoppages at Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.

Additional stoppage will be provided Perambur 09.40 (Arr)/09.42 (Dep) am for the benefit of passengers.

Train No 09420 Tiruchchirappalli – Ahmedabad Special leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 05.40 am on October 27 will be diverted to run via Chengalpattu, Melpakkam and Tiruttani skipping stoppages at Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Perambur and Arakkonam. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani 4.55 (Arr)/5.00 (Dep)pm for the benefit of passengers

Train No 17651 Chengalpattu – Kacheguda Express leaving Chengalpattu at 3.35 pm on October 27 will be rescheduled to leave Chengalpattu at 4.35 pm (Late by 1 hour).

Train No 17643 Chengalpattu – Kakinada Port Circar Express leaving Chengalpattu at 4.00 pm on October 27 will be rescheduled to leave Chengalpattu at 17.00 hrs (Late by 1 hour), added the statement.