Changes in pattern of train services: check here

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works, Line Block/signal Block is permitted in Arakkonam – Renigunta Section between Arakkonam and Ponpadi railway stations from 27th of 21.05hrs to 05.05hrs of 28th January, said a Southern Railway press release.

Consequently, train No: 43519, Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 20.20hrs is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruttani, Train No: 43823, Chennai Beach - Tiruttani fast EMU leaving Chennai Beach at 18.30hrs is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruttani,

Train No: 43517, Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 19.00hrs is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruttani,

Train No: 43524, Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 21.45hrs is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Arakkonam on 27th January 2024.

Train No: 43502, Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 04.30hrs is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Arakkonam on 28th January 2024.

Train No: 43554, Tiruttani - Arakkonam EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 23.15hrs, Train No: 43552, Tiruttani - Arakkonam EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 21.15hrs is fully cancelled on 27th January 2024.

Train No: 43551, Arakkonam - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04.00hrs is fully cancelled on 28th January 2024.