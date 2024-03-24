Changes in pattern of train services: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Saturday announced changes in the pattern of train services between Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari Section due to maintenance works.

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 07.50 hrs, Train No. 16322 Coimbatore - Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore at 08.00 hrs on and from 26th and 27th March will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil - Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 07.50 hrs on 28th March will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will originate from Tirunelveli at 09.15 hrs. Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Vivek Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 17.25 hrs on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th March will be partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

The train will originate from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 19.40 hrs, a Southern Railway press release said.