Changes in pattern of train services announced due to maintenance at Angamaly Yard; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified cancellation, short termination and changes in origination of several MEMU and express trains in connection with modification works at Angamaly Yard.

Palakkad – Ernakulam Jn MEMU leaving Palakkad at 07.20 am, Ernakulam Jn – Palakkad MEMU leaving Ernakulam Jn at 2.45 pm on Sunday is fully cancelled.

Train No 16791 Tuticorin – Palakkad Palaruvi Express leaving Tirunelveli at 10.00 pm on Saturday will be short terminated at Aluva.

The train will be partially cancelled between Aluva and Palakkad.

Train No 12076 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 05.55 am on Sunday will be short terminated at Ernakulam Jn.

The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Kozhikode.

Train No 16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur Venad Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 05.25 am on Sunday will be short terminated at Ernakulam Town.

The train will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Town and Shoranur.

Train No 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Express leaving Kannur at 05.10 am on Sunday will be short terminated at Shoranur.

The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Alappuzha.

Train No. 16792 Palakkad – Tuticorin Palaruvi Express leaving Palakkad at 4.05 pm on Saturday will originate from Aluva at 6.05 pm.

The train will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Aluva.

Train No. 12075 Kozhikode – Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express leaving Kozhikode at 1.45 pm on Sunday will originate from Ernakulam Jn at 5.25 pm.

The train will be partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Ernakulam Jn.

Train No 16301 Shoranur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express leaving Shoranur at 3.50 pm on Sunday will originate from Ernakulam Town at 5.20pm.

The train will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Ernakulam Town.

Train No 16307 Alappuzha – Kannur Express leaving Alappuzha at 3.50 pm on Sunday will originate from Shoranur at 7.50 pm.

The train will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Shoranur, said a Southern Railway statement.