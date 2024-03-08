Changes in pattern of train services announced: Check here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday announced changes in the pattern of train services to facilitate engineering works at Coimbatore railway station between Irugur – Sulur road railway stations.

Train No.06813 Mettupalayam-Coimbatore Passenger Special leaving Mettupalayam at 10.55 hrs, Train No.06814 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam Passenger Special leaving Coimbatore at 11.50 hrs are fully cancelled on 9th, 11th and 13th March.

Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 06.00 hrs, Train No. 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, leaving Enakulam at 09.10 hrs on 9th -amp; 12th, 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th, 30th March is diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur, skipping the stoppage at Coimbatore.

Train No. 16332 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mumbai CST Express, leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 04.25 hrs on 23rd -amp; 30th March, 2024, is diverted to run via Podanur and Irugur, skipping the stoppage at Coimbatore. An additional 3 minutes of stoppage will be provided at Podanur for the convenience of passengers travelling on these three trains, according to a Southern Railway press release.

Train No. 06458 Shoranur – Coimbatore Express Special leaving Shoranur at 08.20 hrs, Train No.16722 Madurai – Coimbatore Express leaving Madurai at 07.00 hrs; Train No.16607 Kannur – Coimbatore MEMU Express leaving Kannur at 06.00 hrs on 9th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 20th March will be short terminated at Podanur. The trains will be partially cancelled between Podanur and Coimbatore.

Train No. 06459 Coimbatore – Shoranur Express Special leaving Coimbatore at will originate from Podanur at 16.41 hrs, Train No. 16608 Coimbatore – Kannur Express Special leaving Coimbatore at 13.50 hrs will originate from Podanur at 14.03 hrs.

Train No. 16721 Coimbatore – Madurai Express, leaving Coimbatore at 14.30 hrs will originate from Podanur at 14.45 hrs. The trains will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Podanur on 9th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 20th March, 2024, the press release added.