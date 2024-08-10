Changes in pattern of express train services announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced special trains, revision of train timings, additional stoppages and continued running of few express trains.

A special train would be operated to clear extra rush during Velankanni festival, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 07361 Vasco-Da-Gama – Velankanni Festival Special will leave Vasco Da-Gama at 9.55 pm on 27 August, 2 September & 6 September and reach Velankanni at 01.30 am, the third day (3 Services)

In return direction, Train No. 07362 Velankanni - Vasco-Da-Gama Festival Special will leave Velankanni at 11.55 pm on 29 August, 4 September & 8 September and reach Vasco-Da- Gama at 12.15 am, the third day (3 Services)

Coach composition will be of two AC two tier coaches, four AC three tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches & two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

There are revisions in the timings of a few express train services.

Train No 12163 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express at 04.15/04.20 am has been revised to 04.18/04.20 am.

Train No. 12164 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express at 05.30/05.35 am has been revised to 05.33/05.35 am.

Train No 16381 Pune – Kanniyakumari Express at 06.15/06.20 am to 06.18/06.20 am. Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari – Pune Express at 2.05/2.10 pm will be at 2.08/2.10 pm.

Train No 11013 LokmanyaTilak Terminus – Coimbatore Express at 09.05/09.10 am has been revised to 09.08/09.10 am.

Train No. 16331 Mumbai CST – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express at 06.50/06.55 am is revised to 06.53/06.55 am.

Train No. 16332 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mumbai CST Express at 07.35/07.40 am has been revised to 07.38/07.40 am.

Train No. 16339 Mumbai CST – Nagercoil Express at 06.50/06.55 am has been revised to 06.53/06.55 am.

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express at 07.35/07.40 am has been revised to 07.38/07.40 am.

Train No 16351 Mumbai CST – Nagercoil Express at 06.50/06.55 am has been revised to 06.53/06.55 am.

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express at 07.35/07.40 am has been revised to 07.38/07.40 am.

Two trains are provided with additional stoppages at Tambaram & Peravurani Stations. Train No 07695 Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram Special on Wednesdays has been extended from 21 August to 25 September.

The train will start from Secunderabad at 21.10, arrive Tambaram at 11.48/11.50 am, Peravurani at 6.47/6.48 pm and reach Ramanathapuram at 11.45 pm.

Train No. 07696 Ramanathapuram – Secunderabad Special on Fridays extended between 23 August to 27 September.

The train will start from Ramanathapuram at 09.50 am, Peravurani at 12.51/12.52 pm and reach Tambaram at 9.13/9.15 pm.

Advance reservations for the trains are open.

There are few continued running of few express trains. Train No 09419 Ahmedabad – Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Special will leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 am on 22, 29 August, 5, 12,19, 26 September, 3,10, 17, 24, 31 October, 7, 14, 21, 28 November, 5, 12,19, 26 December and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 03.45 am, the third day (19 Services).

The train will arrive Villupuram at 7.15/7.40 pm and Mayiladuthurai at 10.35/10.40 pm.

In the return direction, Train No 09420 Tiruchchirappalli – Ahmedabad Weekly Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 05.40 am on 25 August, 1, 8,15, 22, 29 September, 6, 13, 20, 27 October, 3, 10, 17, 24 November, 1,8,15,22,29 December and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 pm, the next day (19 Services).

The train will arrive at Mayiladuthurai at 07.40/07.42 am and Villupuram at 12.20/12.30 pm.

Advance reservations for the special trains are open, added the statement.