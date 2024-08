Changes in express trains run from and to Chennai Central; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains operated from and to Chennai Central would be fully/partially cancelled to facilitate engineering works for enhancing safety of train operations at Arakkonam Yard, between August 28 and September 1.

Full cancellation:

1. Train No. 06727 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati MEMU Passenger leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.50 am and Train No. 06728 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central MEMU Passenger leaving Tirupati at 01.35 PM on August 28, 29 would be fully cancelled

2. Train No. 16054 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.10 AM and Train No. 16053 Tirupati – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Tirupati at 02.25 PM on September 1 will be fully cancelled

Partial Cancellation:

3. Train No. 12680 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express leaving Coimbatore at 06.20 AM on September 1 will be short terminated at Katpadi. The train will be partially cancelled Katpadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central

4. Train No. 12679 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 02.35 PM on September 1 will originate from Katpadi at 04.15 PM. The train will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi

5. Train No. 12610 Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Mysuru at 05.00 AM on September 1 will be short terminated at Katpadi. The train will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central

6. Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 03.30 PM on September 1 will originate from Katpadi at 05.30 PM. The train will be partially cancelled between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Katpadi

7. Train No. 06736 Vellore – Arakkonam MEMU Passenger leaving Vellore at 10.00 AM on September 1 will be short terminated at Melpakkam. The train will be partially cancelled between Melpakkam and Arakkonam

8. Train No. 06727 Moore Market Complex (Chennai Central Suburban Station) - Tirupati MEMU Passenger leaving Moore Market Complex at 09.50 AM on September 1 will originate from Tiruttani at 11.32 AM. The train will be partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Tiruttani, a release from SR said.