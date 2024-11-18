Changes in express trains passing through Chennai; special Coimbatore - Barauni train announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that several express trains from Chennai Egmore will originate or terminate from Tambaram station with revised timings for a temporary period until further announcement due to ongoing engineering works between Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore.

A special train would also be operated in Coimbatore- Barauni sector to clear the rush of passengers post the Chhath Puja festival.

* Train No 22663 Chennai Egmore - Jodhpur - Chennai Egmore Express will originate from Tambaram from November 23 at 2.50 pm and halt at Egmore between 3.20 and 3.30 pm.

In the return direction, Train No 22664 Jodhpur - Chennai Egmore Express from November 26 will halt at Egmore between 4.10 and 4.20 pm and terminate at Tambaram at 5.10 pm.

* Train No 12667 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Express will originate from Tambaram at 7.30 pm from November 21.

In the return direction, Train No 12668 Nagercoil – Tambaram from November 22 will terminate at 4.15 am.

* Train No 20681 Chennai Egmore - Sengottai - Chennai Egmore Express from November 20 will originate from Tambaram at 8.55 am.

In the return direction, Train No 20682 Sengottai – Tambaram express from November 21 will terminate at Tambaram at 4.25 am.

* Train No 03358 Coimbatore - Barauni Express Special will depart Coimbatore at 12.50 am on November 20 and reach Barauni at 6.00 am, the third day (one service).

Coach composition will be of 11 sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches, one pantry car and one luggage cum brake van.

The train will have stoppages at Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai in Chennai division. Advance reservation for the special train is open, added the statement.