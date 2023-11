Changes in EMU pattern: check details here

CHENNAI: Pattern of EMU train services would be changed owing to line block permitted in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 13:20 hrs to 14:20 hrs (01 Hour) on 13 November 2023.

Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:40 hrs and 12:20 hrs would be partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu.

Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:45 hrs and 14:20 hrs would be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Special trains

Special Trains would be operated in Mangaluru - Kochuveli – Mangaluru Sector to clear extra rush during Deepavali Festival.

Train No 06047 Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli Festival Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 12.10 hrs on 11 November (Saturday) and reach Kochuveli at 00.15 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train No 06048 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Central Festival Special will leave Kochuveli at 04.45 hrs on 12 November (Sunday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 18.15 hrs the same day (1 Service), another statement from SR said.