Changes announced in train services passing through Tiruchy

The Trichy–Mayiladuthurai Passenger (Train No. 56700), departing from Tiruchy Junction at 6.05 am, will be partially Tiruchy and Kumbakonam.

Similarly, the Mayiladuthurai–Sengottai Express (Train No. 16847) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam. Instead, it will originate from Kumbakonam at 1.08 pm and run towards Sengottai.