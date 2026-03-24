Tamil Nadu

Changes announced in train services passing through Tiruchy

The Trichy–Mayiladuthurai Passenger (Train No. 56700), departing from Tiruchy Junction at 6.05 am, will be partially Tiruchy and Kumbakonam
Representative image for train
Representative image for trainDaily Thanthi
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CHENNAI: Due to maintenance work, services of several trains passing through Tiruchy have been modified, the railway department said, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.

Tiruchy–Mayiladuthurai passenger partially cancelled

The Trichy–Mayiladuthurai Passenger (Train No. 56700), departing from Tiruchy Junction at 6.05 am, will be partially Tiruchy and Kumbakonam.

Similarly, the Mayiladuthurai–Sengottai Express (Train No. 16847) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam. Instead, it will originate from Kumbakonam at 1.08 pm and run towards Sengottai.

Trains diverted via alternate route

Meanwhile, several trains will be diverted to run via Madurai, Manamadurai and Karaikudi. The Sengottai–Mayiladuthurai Express (Train No. 16848) will operate on the diverted route from March 26 to 31, while the Mumbai CSMT Express (Train No. 16352) will follow the same route on March 26 and 29.

The Kanyakumari–Howrah Superfast Express (Train No. 12666) will be diverted on March 28. The Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Express (Train No. 16128) will run via the alternate route from March 25 to 29, and the Kanyakumari–Hyderabad Special (Train No. 07229) will be diverted on March 27.

Southern Railway
Tiruchy
train schedule
changes
Maintanance Work

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