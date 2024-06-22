Changes announced in pattern of Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express, check details here

Begin typing your search...

Train No. 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.00PM on July 3, 4 and 5 will be diverted

22 Jun 2024
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the train services due to Pre-Non Interlocking/Non Interlocking works for the commissioning of 3rd lines between Asifabad Road and Rechni Road stations on the Kazipet - Balharshah section in the Secunderabad Division.

Train No. 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central - New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.00PM on July 3, 4 and 5 will be diverted to run via Warangal, Kazipet, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Pimpal Khuti, and Majri.

