Changes announced in Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai Express pattern on April 30

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works over various sections in the Madurai Division, there will be changes in the pattern of train services as follows:

Train No. 16847 Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai Express, scheduled to leave from Mayiladuthurai Jn at 12:10 PM on April 30, will be diverted via Tiruchirappalli Jn, Karaikkudi Jn, Manamadurai Jn, and Virudunagar Jn.

The train will skip stops at Manaparai, Vaiyampatti, Vadamadura, Dindigul Jn., Kodaikanal Road, Madurai Jn., Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, and Kalligudi.

Additional stops will be provided at Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi Jn, Sivaganga, Manamadurai Jn, and Aruppukkottai, said a Southern Railway release.