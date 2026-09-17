'Change your mindset': SC asks Tamil Nadu to comply with direction to identify land for Navodaya Vidyalayas

"There has to be cooperative federalism," a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih observed while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's plea.

"Tomorrow, if the central government comes up with any policy in the Concurrent List and if each of the states start saying that I don't accept your policy, then what will happen to our federal structure," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing the state's plea challenging the Madras High Court's September 2017 directive to facilitate the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalaya in every district there.

The bench also asked the state government to change its mindset over the issue.

During the hearing, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Tamil Nadu, told the bench that an application has been filed for recall of the apex court's December 15, 2025 order.

In its December last year order, the top court had directed the state to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of its districts. It had said that the exercise be carried out within six weeks.