Change your boring script or its writer: MP Kanimozhi to CM Vijay

"If you cannot change it, at least change the person writing it,” she said, referring to his repeated references to the DMK as an “evil force” and his party as a “pure force,” adding that people had grown tired of hearing the same dialogue.

Campaigning for DMK candidate Suganya in the Dharapuram bypoll, Kanimozhi said the TVK government’s “drama and reels” would not last long and accused it of failing on law and order, governance and its election promises.

Taking a dig at Vijay’s frequent references to the DMK, she said, “He spoke for 30 minutes in Maduranthakam. Mentioned DMK 40 times. He will come here too and seek votes in the name of the DMK.”

Kanimozhi also mocked Vijay for referring to DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin as “sweet uncle”. “Vijay is now our relative because he calls our leader Thalapathy ‘sweet uncle’. From now on, I will call him dear younger brother,” she said.

Attacking the TVK government over rising crime and law and order, Kanimozhi claimed that more than 200 murders, over 300 sexual offences and eight custodial deaths had occurred under the government. “You may have voted for Vijay thinking he would save you as he does in cinema. But is this the ‘pure force’?” she asked.

She also alleged that the government had failed to act against a Cabinet minister despite a complaint by a woman lawyer from the same party, who alleged that she was asked to pay money in connection with an appointment as a government prosecutor. Instead, action was taken against the woman, she claimed.