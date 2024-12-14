Change in train services on Dec 14 due to water logging in Thoothukudi yard; check details here

CHENNAI: In view of water logging in Thoothukudi Railway Station Yard, Southern Railway has made several changes in the pattern of services of trains operated on Saturday.

Train No 12694 Tuticorin - Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express scheduled to depart at 8.25 pm, Train No 16791 Tuticorin - Palakkad Palaruvi Express scheduled to depart at 10 pm, and Train No 16766 Tuticorin - Mettupalayam Express scheduled to depart at 10.50 pm will be operated from Milavittan Railway, according to a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Train No 06667 Tuticorin - Tirunelveli Passenger scheduled to depart at 6.25 pm, Train No 06847 Tuticorin - Vanchi Maniyachchi Passenger scheduled to depart at 10.30 pm, and Train No 06672 Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tuticorin Passenger scheduled to depart at 8.25 pm on December 14, would be fully cancelled.