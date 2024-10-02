Change in train origination/termination station announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified change in the origination/termination station for Train No. 16511/16512 KSR Bengaluru – Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Expressfor 151 days from November 1 to facilitate important yard improvement works at Yesvantpur.

Train No. 16511/16512 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express will originate/terminate from SMVT Bengaluru and will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur as detailed below:

Train No. 16511 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 8.00 PM and arrive/depart at Yesvantpur at 9.25/9.45 PM.

On the return journey, Train No. 16512 will depart from Kannur at 5.05 PM, arrive/depart Yesvantpur at 06.10/06.30 AM, and reach its destination SMVT Bengaluru at 07.45 AM, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said, advising passengers to take note of these changes and plan their travel accordingly.

Since South Western Railway has revised the timings of Train No. 16511/16512 at SMVT Bengaluru Station with diversion at Yesvantpur, the earlier notified timings at SMVT Bengaluru is revised and diversion via Yesvantpur is applicable now, the release added.