Change in the pattern of train services in Tiruchy-Dindigul section

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be partially cancelled and diverted owing to the line block permitted for facilitating engineering works in Tiruchy – Dindigul Section.

1. Train no. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express departing from Sengottai at 07.05 pm on January 4, 7, 9 and 11 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchy.

2. Train no. 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express leaving Nagercoil at 06.15 pm on January 9 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, and Tiruchy.

3. Train no. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 pm on January 3, 6, 8 and 10 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai and Tiruchy.

4. Train no. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 05.50 am on January 4 and 11 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchy and Karur.

5. Train No. 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Express leaving Nagercoil at 09.15 pm on January 04 and 11 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, and Tiruchy.

6. Train no. 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 12.00 pm on January 09 and 11 will be diverted to run via Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudunagar.

7. Train no. 07435 Kacheguda – Nagercoil Express leaving Kacheguda at 7.45 pm on January 10 will be diverted to run via Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudunagar.

8. Train no. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 07.50 am on January 4, 7, 9 and 11 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchy, Karur and Erode.

9. Train no. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore at 08.00 am on January 4, 7, 9 and 11 will be diverted to run via Erode, Karur, Tiruchy, Manamadurai and Virudunagar.

10. Train no. 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 06.15 am on January 7 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy and Karur.

11. Train no. 16368 Banaras – Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express scheduled to leave Varanasi at 4.20 pm on January 5 will be diverted to run via Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Manamadurai and Virudunagar skipping stoppages at Dindigul and Madurai. Additional stoppage will be provided at Manamadurai.

12. Train no. 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Superfast Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.55 am on January 9 will be diverted via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukottai and Tiruchy.

13. Train no. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchy Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 am on January 9 and 11 will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukottai and Tiruchy. Train no. 16734 Okha – Rameswaram Express scheduled to leave Okha at 08.40 am on January 7 will be diverted to run via Karur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai.

14. Train no. 07176 Kollam - Secunderabad Special scheduled to leave Kollam at 05.00 am on January 11 will be diverted to run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchy.