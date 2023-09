Change in suburban train pattern today, tomorrow; no stoppage at Putlur

CHENNAI: Pattern of suburban train services would be changed on September 9 and 10 due to line-block permitted in Central and Arakkonam sections between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur stations.

Tiruvallur-Moore Market Complex (MMC) EMU leaving at 10.05 am, 11.25 am and 1.05 pm, Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex Passenger leaving at 10 am, 11.15 am and 12 pm, Tiruvallur- Beach EMU leaving at 11 am and 1.30 pm, Tiruttani-Moore Market Complex EMU leaving at 10.15 am and 12.35 pm,

Tiruvallur-Avadi EMU leaving Tiruvallur at 12 pm and Kadambattur-Beach leaving at 12:05 pm will be dealt on the fast line between Tiruvallur and Tiruninravur, skipping stoppage at Putlur on September 9 and 10, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.