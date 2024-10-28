Change in power usage: TNGECL urges regulatory to switch solar energy ‘adjustment’ hours

CHENNAI: Citing the loss incurred by the power utility, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) has filed a petition with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) seeking to change energy slot timings and adjust solar energy generation against consumption during solar hours.

In the petition, TNGECL said that at present, the evening peak demand in the grid is getting extended up to 12 hours at midnight, due to an increase in usage of air conditioners, a change in lifestyle and work timings of IT professionals.

"The power purchase cost for the duration between 10 pm and 12 midnight is almost on par with the cost of evening peak hours from 6 pm to 10 pm," it said. According to the TNERC order dated October 10, 2020, solar energy generation is permitted for adjustment during the night hours between 10 pm and 5 am. "The board is incurring loss due to the provision of solar energy adjustment," it said.

Unlike wind energy generation, solar generators are not allowed in banking facilities. However, the solar energy generation is adjusted against slot-wise consumption in the billing period. In the existing system, the solar energy generated from 10 am to 6 pm should be adjusted in the same slot or during 5 am to 6 am or night hours from 10 pm to 5 am, it has been demanded.

Solar energy generators are pleading that the generation during the morning and evening peak hours should be adjusted against the normal hours - 5 am to 6 am, 10 pm to 6 pm and night hours.

Pointing out that the average power purchase cost between 5 pm to 10 pm stood at Rs 6.84 per unit and Rs 6.34 per unit from 10 pm to 12 midnight, the TNGECL sought to revise the energy slot timing from the existing five slots to four slots - 6 am to 8 am, 8 am to 5 pm, 5 pm to 12 midnight and 12 to 6 am. It wanted the commission to restrict the solar energy generation adjustment between 8 am and 6 am only.