Change in patterns of several express trains in Vijayawada Division; check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified of changes in the patterns of the following train services due to rolling corridor block in Vijayawada Division from September 30 to October 27.

1. Train No. 22643 Ernakulam - Patna Bi-Weekly Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 5:20 pm on September 30; October 7, 14, and 21 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu.

2. Train No. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Superfast Express (running via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur) leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on October 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, and 25 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu.

3. Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11:35 pm on and from September 30 to October 27 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.

4. Train No. 12376 Jasidih – Tambaram Superfast Express leaving Jasidih at 1:10 pm on October 2, 9, 16, and 23 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

5. Train No. 22837 Hatia - Ernakulam Dharti Aba Weekly Express leaving Hatia at 6:05 pm on September 30; October 7, 14, and 21 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru.

6. Train No. 18637 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6:05 pm on October 5, 12, 19, and 26 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

7. Train No. 12835 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru Bi Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Hatia at 6:05 pm on October 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, and 27 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.

8. Train No. 12889 Tatanagar - SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Tatanagar at 6:15 pm on October 4, 11, 18, and 25 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada.