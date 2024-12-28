Change in pattern of train services between Kazipet and Vijayawada announced; check details here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified a change in pattern of train services due to Per- Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works at Motumari Jn between Kazipet and Vijayawada section of Secunderabad Division.

1. Train No. 12512 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 6.35 am on December 29 will be fully cancelled.

2. Train No. 22646 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Indore Ahilyanagari Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 6.35 am on December 28 will run on the diverted route of Dr MGR Chennai Central, Renigunta, Gooty, Dhone, Kacheguda, Moula Ali ‘G’ Cabin, Kazipet and Balharshah. Earlier it was notified as a cancellation vide press release no.738 dated December 21.

3. Train No. 22645 Indore – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Ahilyanagari Superfast Express scheduled to leave Indore at 4.45 pm on December 30 will run on diverted route of Balharshah, Kazipet, Moula Ali ‘G’, Kacheguda, Dhone, Gooty, Renigunta and Dr MGR Chennai Central. Earlier it was notified as a cancellation vide press release no.738 December 21.