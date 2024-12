Change in pattern of train services announced due to pre non interlocking work at Hosur Yard; check here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified change in the pattern of train services due to Pre Non Interlocking work at Hosur Yard.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express leaving Ernakulam at 09.10 am on 07 & 08 January, 2025 will be diverted to run via Salem, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, Bengaluru Cantt skipping stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur and Karmelaram.

Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 06.10 am on 08 and 09 January, 2025 will be diverted to run via Bengaluru Cantt, Baiyyappanahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam, Jolarpettai A and Salem skipping stoppages at Karmelaram, Hosur and Dharmapuri.

Train No. 11021 Dadar – Tirunelveli Express leaving Dadar at 9.30 pm on 07 January, 2025 will be diverted to run via SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyyappanahalli, Krishnarajapuram, Kuppam, Jolarpettai A and Salem skipping stoppages at Hosur and Dharmapuri.

Train No. 12258 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram North at 5.00 pm on 08 January, 2025 will be diverted to run via Salem, Jolarpettai A, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Baiyyappanahalli, SMVT Bengaluru and Banaswadi skipping stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.

Train No. 20641 Bengaluru Cantt - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Bengaluru Cantt at 2.20 pm on 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 31 December, 2024, 01, 04, 05, 06 January, 2025 will be rescheduled to leave Bengaluru Cantt at 2.35 pm (Late by 15 Mins), a release issued by Southern Railway said.