Change in pattern of train services announced due to non interlocking work at Dawwa Yard; check here

CHENNAI: South East Central Railway has notified changes in the pattern of a few special train services due to non - interlocking work in connection with commissioning of Gondia Jn Cabin in Dawwa Yard between Gondia and Hirdamali section.

Train No. 16367 Kanniyakumari – Banaras Kashi Tamil Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on January 9 will be diverted to run via Balharshah, Nagpur and Gondia.

Train No. 03325 Dhanbad – Coimbatore Special leaving Dhanbad at 10.10 am on January 8 will be diverted to run via Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur and Balharshah.

Train No. 06001 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Gomti Nagar Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.20 pm on January 8 is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 4.50 pm, a release issued by southern Railway said.